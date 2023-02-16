Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 123,209 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $229,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.5% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,303,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,027,000 after acquiring an additional 327,299 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 584.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 207,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,260,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,665,000 after acquiring an additional 53,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,793 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,452. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

