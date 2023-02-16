EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15 to $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.33. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30 to $2.38 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $20.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,896. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $478.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

