Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $30.79-$31.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.14 billion-$8.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion. Equinix also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $778.53.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $720.82. The stock had a trading volume of 541,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,209. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.20.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,355,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.