Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $214.05 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

