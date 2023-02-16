ERC20 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $259.32 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $259.32 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00027774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00018428 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003875 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00216826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,902.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00943246 USD and is up 10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $473.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.