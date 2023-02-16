Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.68 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00007094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $111.19 million and $1.14 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,750.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00419693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00091063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00660137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00543948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00174943 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,991,759 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

