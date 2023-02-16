Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.53. 1,187,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,464. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.87.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 46,633 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

