EthereumFair Hits 1-Day Volume of $666,464.85 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001473 BTC on major exchanges. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $43.14 million and approximately $666,464.85 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.35617791 USD and is up 5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $840,552.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

