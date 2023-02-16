Everdome (DOME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.29 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $55.98 million and $8.29 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

