Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 485.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $21.26 on Thursday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

