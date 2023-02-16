Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $958,729.03 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %

EXAS stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.77. 1,653,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $79.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Exact Sciences

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

