Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel James Herriott Sells 400 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 1,653,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,985. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

