Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel James Herriott Sells 400 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 1,653,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,985. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
