Exelon Co. (EXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

