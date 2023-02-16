Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 897,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,088,000 after purchasing an additional 973,949 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

