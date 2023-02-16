F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $24,862.50 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $24,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $24,916.90.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70.

F5 stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.80. The stock had a trading volume of 495,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,972. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.63. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in F5 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 15,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

