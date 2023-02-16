Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,836 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,403. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $698.94 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $631.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.17. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

