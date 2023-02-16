FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $563.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.29. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $57.99.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Further Reading

