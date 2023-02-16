Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,118 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

FAST traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 707,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,486. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

