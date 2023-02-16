Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.82 million. Fastly also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.21) EPS.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE FSLY traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 23,224,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,074. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $21,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $5,803,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 701,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

