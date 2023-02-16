Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $114-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.81 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

Fastly Stock Up 21.0 %

NYSE FSLY traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,858,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

