FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.12.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

