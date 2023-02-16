FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in STERIS by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $198.13 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

