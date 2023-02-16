FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $243.55 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

