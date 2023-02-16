Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 251,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

