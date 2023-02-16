Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) vs. Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Financial Analysis

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million 11.63 -$62.96 million ($1.79) -6.61 Femasys $1.18 million 12.01 -$7.54 million ($0.79) -1.52

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -130.24% -42.18% -33.95% Femasys -886.22% -48.96% -44.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Profitability

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sight Sciences and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.80%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 511.11%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Femasys on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Femasys

(Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

