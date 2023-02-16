Financial Contrast: XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XWELL and Yelp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.61 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.79 Yelp $1.19 billion 1.86 $36.35 million $0.51 62.47

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yelp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XWELL has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yelp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XWELL and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yelp 2 4 1 0 1.86

XWELL presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 215.72%. Yelp has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Yelp.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% Yelp 3.05% 5.09% 3.53%

Summary

Yelp beats XWELL on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences and business listing page products. It also offers other services, including Yelp Reservations, which provides online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages, Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation, the Yelp Knowledge program, which offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content, and Yelp Fusion, which offers f

