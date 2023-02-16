Financial Survey: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) vs. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of 89bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.22% -51.48% 89bio N/A -89.90% -64.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 89bio 0 0 7 1 3.13

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and 89bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

89bio has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 94.23%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and 89bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.89 million ($1.84) -0.57 89bio N/A N/A -$90.12 million ($4.36) -2.98

89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89bio has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop pegozafermin for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

