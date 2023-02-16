Financial Survey: FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FONAR and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zynex has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than FONAR.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 10.92% 8.28% 6.11% Zynex 12.35% 26.05% 14.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FONAR and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FONAR and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $97.59 million N/A $12.44 million N/A N/A Zynex $130.30 million 3.73 $17.10 million $0.47 27.60

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than FONAR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of FONAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FONAR has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats FONAR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

