FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,903,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 4,349,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCBBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.43) to €16.70 ($17.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.67) to €17.20 ($18.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock remained flat at $17.70 on Thursday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Further Reading

