Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,083.0 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF remained flat at $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Western Canadaand the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.