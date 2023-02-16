First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:FPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,292. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
