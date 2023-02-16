Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $63,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $208.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $209.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.