flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 381,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf cut flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of FNNTF stock remained flat at $6.10 on Thursday. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

