FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Up 0.4%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 74,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 126,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQDF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,833,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4,332.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 490,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 479,468 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,045,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,222,000 after acquiring an additional 431,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $4,848,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 299.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 113,535 shares during the period.

