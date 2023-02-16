Flow Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004731 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $97.32 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

