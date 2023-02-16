Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £102 ($123.82) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a £140 ($169.94) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a £110 ($133.53) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($162.66) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “neutral” rating and set a £159 ($193.01) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £134.15 ($162.84).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £131 ($159.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £23.03 billion and a PE ratio of -55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($89.10) and a 52 week high of £134 ($162.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is £112.11.

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($137.96), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($140,165.57).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

