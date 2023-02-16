Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15,379.00.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($183.87) to £161.16 ($195.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($191.79) to £166 ($201.51) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

PDYPY stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

