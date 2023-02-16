Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 9.3 %

FMX traded up $8.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $95.81.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $130,031,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after acquiring an additional 997,825 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,037,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,915,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 582,426 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.