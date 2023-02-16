Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

FL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. 1,440,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,409. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

