Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,004,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,536,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Ford Motor worth $89,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 141,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

F opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

