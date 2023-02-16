Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PH opened at $361.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

