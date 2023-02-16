Fort L.P. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,181,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,760,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 432,356 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 60.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.