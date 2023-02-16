Fredrik Widman Sells 116 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ISRG traded down $4.61 on Thursday, reaching $240.16. 1,614,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

