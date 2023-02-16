Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,877. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Friedman Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.