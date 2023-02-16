Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

Shares of FECCF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.