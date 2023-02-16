Frontier Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.22 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $22.67 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00423714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.47 or 0.28067391 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.