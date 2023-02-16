FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,753,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,958,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,753,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,958,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $43,276.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,740 shares in the company, valued at $526,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 126,257 shares of company stock valued at $307,352 and have sold 925,829 shares valued at $2,355,930. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FTC Solar by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FTC Solar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 912,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $295.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.92. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

