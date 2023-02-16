Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.40. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 28,105 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on FTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

