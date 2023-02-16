Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.40. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 28,105 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on FTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
