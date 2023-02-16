Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,009,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,168 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 3.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.55% of Full Truck Alliance worth $39,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,157,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 134,670 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $1,631,000. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 19.9% during the second quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 1,279,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 7.8% during the third quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,564,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,846,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

YMM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 2,418,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.01. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

