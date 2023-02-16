Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 468,182 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.98. 548,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

